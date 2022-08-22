Edgewood Management LLC Sells 65,777 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 65,777 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.93% of NIKE worth $1,975,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,859,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $250,209,000 after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,333. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

