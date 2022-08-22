Edgewood Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,720,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. ServiceNow makes up 3.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.36% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.26. 20,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

