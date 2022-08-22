Edgewood Management LLC Has $2 Billion Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 4.51% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,996,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG stock traded down $33.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,639.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,901. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,415.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,448.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

