Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.32 Billion Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,229,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,149 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 4.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.02% of American Tower worth $2,318,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $270.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

