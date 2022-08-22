Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.26 Billion Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 4.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of S&P Global worth $2,259,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.47. 16,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

