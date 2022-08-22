Edgewood Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Zoetis by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.45. 10,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

