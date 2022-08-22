Edgewood Management LLC Cuts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,464,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after buying an additional 486,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after buying an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.7 %

VOD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vodafone Group Public Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

