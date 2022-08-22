Edgewood Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 4.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,423,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,128. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

