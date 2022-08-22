Edgewood Management LLC Acquires 964,349 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.42% of NVIDIA worth $3,327,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after buying an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.67. 449,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,174,641. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $429.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

