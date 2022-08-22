Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $169.55 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

