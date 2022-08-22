Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,795 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

