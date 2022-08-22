Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.64. 63,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,421. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

