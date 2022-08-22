Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 89,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,650. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

