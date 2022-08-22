Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 26,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

