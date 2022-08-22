Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 225 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $4.36 on Monday, reaching $213.78. 8,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,218. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.