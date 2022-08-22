Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

