Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,540 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,109 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,487 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 850,325 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,110 shares of company stock worth $13,636,934. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.52. 8,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

