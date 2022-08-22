Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 280,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.67. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

