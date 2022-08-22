Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

