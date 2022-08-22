Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 995,735 shares of company stock worth $319,709,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $322.81. 36,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,101. The company has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.