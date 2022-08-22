Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 63,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 844,236 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.