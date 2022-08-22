DXdao 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,479.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DXdao has a market cap of $21.33 million and $4,479.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $432.55 or 0.02014740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00516136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001855 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00239354 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

