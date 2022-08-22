Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,777,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,011,000 after purchasing an additional 534,907 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 69.1% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 829,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,446,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

