Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $15,215.00 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $15,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,573,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,437,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

Doma Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of DOMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.76. 634,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Doma during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

