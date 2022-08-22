DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $291,602.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,132,397 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
