Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $297.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

