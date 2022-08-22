Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $288.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

