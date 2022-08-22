Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

