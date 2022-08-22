Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,652 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $299.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

