Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Westlake accounts for approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Westlake Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

