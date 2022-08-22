Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 847 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $361.74 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.