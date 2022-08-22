DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY23 guidance at $9.15-11.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $9.15-$11.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

