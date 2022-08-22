Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,792 shares.The stock last traded at $173.00 and had previously closed at $173.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.92. The firm has a market cap of $533.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

