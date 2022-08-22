DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DIAMOND has a market capitalization of $22,251.68 and approximately $273,930.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for about $40.38 or 0.00190276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (CRYPTO:DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

