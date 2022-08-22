DeXe Reaches Market Cap of $16.99 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00014372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,556 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

