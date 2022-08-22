DEXA COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,155.00 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $122,155.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded down 7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00786093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DEXA COIN Coin Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net.
Buying and Selling DEXA COIN
Receive News & Updates for DEXA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.