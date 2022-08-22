Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Devolver Digital Price Performance

Shares of LON:DEVO opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.53. The company has a market capitalization of £285.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

