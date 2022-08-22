Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €9.50 at Citigroup

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

