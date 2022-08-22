Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $86.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

