Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $46.36 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $72,295.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00017183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.26 or 0.07462334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00154481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00267817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00723144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00574766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001115 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,787,798 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

