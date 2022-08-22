Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$24,310.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Elizabeth Sidle sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$24,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,735.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Denison Mines

Several analysts have recently commented on DML shares. TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

