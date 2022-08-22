DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $162,226.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

