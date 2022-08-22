DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,678.97

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $38,678.97 and approximately $71.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00100069 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.