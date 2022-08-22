DecentBet (DBET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $70.00

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $38,055.23 and approximately $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081385 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

