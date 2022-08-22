David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,109.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

