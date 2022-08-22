Dash (DASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $505.06 Million

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Dash has a total market cap of $505.06 million and approximately $70.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $46.44 or 0.00216630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001688 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008437 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00455690 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,874,472 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.