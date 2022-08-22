Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $84,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 266,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 108,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $292.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.