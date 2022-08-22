Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.99 billion and approximately $486.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081385 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,991,445,580 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.