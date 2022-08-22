Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Dada Nexus comprises 0.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of DADA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.47. 8,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dada Nexus Profile

DADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.