DA Davidson Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $334.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson to $334.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.21. 3,119,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.88. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.